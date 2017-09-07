Parineeti Chopra-Hardik Pandya love story? It’s a marketing gimmick, silly

Parineeti Chopra can’t stop laughing at potential matchmakers and advice givers on social media. A casual tweet about a ‘mysterious’ partner along with a picture and cricketer Hardik Pandya’s response to it has led to a flurry of activity on social media this week.

Now the pretty Bollywood actor has responded to all the hoopla around it by posting a video which talks of her ‘partner’. Teasing Twitterati, the actor said she was surprised how a picture with a catchy caption could get so many excited. Clarifying her position, she made it clear that her new partner was not a person but her new phone Xiaomi phone. The picture was part of the marketing campaign woven around the Flipkart-Xiaomi partnership.

Here’s what she said: “Wow guys, I didn’t know that a beautiful photo and one simple caption could demand an actual video. I guess, the picture was that amazing but now to clarify again, my perfect partner is my new phone from Xiaomi India...” She then takes about the brand, and not the cricketer.

For all those who are curious about the on going rumours. Here's the real story behind my new partner 😋😉 pic.twitter.com/QzmK5K4wI4 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

Now, here’s how the supposed love story unfolded. On September 1, Parineeti twitter a picture of a cycle parked by a fence in a verdant surrounding and captioned it (complete with hearts): The perfect trip with the most amazing partner ?? Love is in the air!!!”

The perfect trip with the most amazing partner 😘 Love is in the air!!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/fN6BwarmFv — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 1, 2017

To this, the dashing Indian all-rounder reacted asking if this was a start of another Bollywood and cricket link: “@ParineetiChopra Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p Great click by the way.”



Great click by the way. https://t.co/vWh2LIvTwa — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017

To which, Parineeti responded confirming nothing: “@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!”

@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

That was it -- Twitterati went into top gear with some asking Pandya to focus on his game, some others suggesting that this was “too much of drama for an advertisement”.

Bhai focous on your game.otherwise you will loose everything you gained. — Bireswar Mishra (@alex_bireswar) September 3, 2017

