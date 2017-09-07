Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt start scripting Sadak 2; Sanjay Dutt might star in it

For a while now, there has been buzz that Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt are making Sadak 2. Pooja, while talking to HT Brunch in July, had expressed that they are keen on making it and the story will start from where the first film ended. On Thursday, Pooja shared a photo of her father on her Insta page announcing that they have already started working on the film. She wrote, “Sadak2 in session... #Sadak2 #MaheshBhatt #MukeshBhatt #SanjayDutt #PoojaBhatt #Sadak #cultfilm #scriptsession #filmmaking #filmmakinglife”

What caught our attention is Pooja mentioning the name of Sanjay Dutt in the caption. Not to forget, in one of his earlier interviews, Sanjay was quoted as saying, “If Sadak 2 ever happens, I would love to do it.”

Interestingly, in the interview to Brunch, Pooja had said, “It will not be a remake of the original and no, I am not in talks with Alia (Bhatt) to reprise my role. The story will start from where we left it. It is difficult to imagine Sadak without Maharani (played by the late Sadashiv Amrapurkar), but it would be incomplete without Sanjay Dutt.”

Sanjay Dutt might star in Sadak 2. (Pramod Thakur)

Now that Pooja has already announced, it seems Sanjay is already on board. Meanwhile, Sanjay is looking forward to the release of his comeback film, Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. He has also signed another film with the director titled The Good Maharaja, which is a biopic on Maharaja Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji. So, Sadak 2 would be the third film in his kitty.

