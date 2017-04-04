 Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki begins filming. Here’s what it’s about | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 04, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki begins filming. Here’s what it’s about

Rani Mukerji is back! Filming for her new film Hichki has begun, an official announcement video shared by Yash Raj Films revealed.

bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2017 19:17 IST
Rani Mukerji

Hichki is a positive and inspiring story about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her strength.

Actor Rani Mukerji has started shooting for her comeback film Hichki to be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

The Yash Raj Films project marks Rani’s first film after giving birth to daughter Adira.

The announcement was made through a video shared on the official YRF Facebook and Twitter pages.

Rani, 38, who is married to Aditya Chopra, was last seen in 2014 film Mardaani, in which she played a cop.

According to the makers, the movie is a positive and inspiring story about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her strength.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you