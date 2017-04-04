Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki begins filming. Here’s what it’s about

Actor Rani Mukerji has started shooting for her comeback film Hichki to be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

The Yash Raj Films project marks Rani’s first film after giving birth to daughter Adira.

The announcement was made through a video shared on the official YRF Facebook and Twitter pages.

Rani, 38, who is married to Aditya Chopra, was last seen in 2014 film Mardaani, in which she played a cop.

According to the makers, the movie is a positive and inspiring story about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her strength.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more