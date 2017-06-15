Salman Khan’s Tubelight to release in Pakistan, but with a caveat

It seems like Salman Khan’s Eid offering Tubelight could benefit from his Bajrangi Bhaijaan character in taking it across the border to Pakistan in time. Tubelight is stuck in limbo as it receives word as to when it will be released in Pakistan.

Speaking to the Indian Express, CEO of Salman Khan Films, Amar Bhutala, said, “Tubelight will definitely release in Pakistan too but I cannot confirm a release date.”

He had earlier said in a statement that he hopes for the film to be successful in Pakistan, after how Salman’s previous film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, was received. “Salman has a huge following in Pakistan, which has only grown with the positive messaging on Bajrangi Bhaijaan. We hope to release Tubelight in Pakistan as well, and our efforts continue in that direction, but we respect the law of the land and judiciary if they decide otherwise.”

Actors Salman Khan and Sohail Khan during the promotion of film Tubelight on the sets of Star Plus TV show Nach Baliye. (IANS)

The reason for this delay could be because of a crowded marketplace during the Eid weekend. “Until yesterday, the distributor in our territory had not been finalised. We already have two major Pakistani films, as well as Pirates of Caribbean, Transformers and Mummy announced,” a local source told IANS.

Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, is set during the 1962 war between India and China. Salman features in the movie with brother Sohail. The film also features a song by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

