Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput add style to TV actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta’s wedding reception. See pics

TV actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta held a grand wedding reception on Thursday, after tying the knot at a private ceremony the same day. Bollywood celebs Shahid Kapoor, along with wife Mira, Dia Mirza and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan attended the bash, along with other television stars.

Shahid, wearing a black bandhgala, looked regal as he attended the wedding with wife Mira who looked beautiful as always in a silver and blue ensemble.

Smriti and Gautam met on the sets of their show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, where they played a couple, but remained friends while working on the show. It was only after the show went off air that the couple began sharing quality time and Gautam proposed his lady love earlier this year in filmy style, reports Indian Express.

The couple reportedly plans to go to Europe or Maldives for honeymoon, according to an NDTV report.

Here are some pics from the star-studded wedding reception:

@shahidkapoor and @mira.kapoor ❤️😍😍 at #GautamGupta-#SmritiKhanna's wedding reception last night A post shared by shahid kapoor updates. (@shahidlicious) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

@shahidkapoor and @mira.kapoor ❤️😍😍 at #GautamGupta-#SmritiKhanna's wedding reception last night A post shared by shahid kapoor updates. (@shahidlicious) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

Love wearing #HandWoven creations! #Birds #Benarasi #Handcrafted A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:32am PST

Happiness always @smriti_khanna and @mistergautam ❤️ A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:34am PST

Checkout pictures and videos from the wedding:

This guy is all that....and much more. Love you and welcome to the #happyclub #gausm #gautamsmritiwedding A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:50am PST

congratulations Smriti & Gautam #smritikhanna #smriti #gautam #gautamgupta A post shared by Radhika Madan *Radz Bolly* (@radzbolly) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:19am PST

Melihat sahabat bahagia maka kita pun merasakan kebahagiaan itu 👭😍😘😘 @radhikamadan @smriti_khanna #BestFriendForever #Radhikamadan #Smritikhanna #gettingmerried #gautamgupta A post shared by Chuchu Lhieztiany (@lhieztiany) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:29am PST

Congratulations to this cute couple 💕💕 @mistergautam @smriti_khanna . . #celebstyle#celebritystyle#celebfam#instyle#stylefile#bombay#weddingdress#wedding#affair#coupleofinstagram#smritikhanna#gautamgupta#weddingnight#celebrity#actress#actor#google#starstruck#entertainment#news#celebrity#entertainment#news#gossipgirl#gossip#blogger#uncensored#uncut#mumbai A post shared by Thebollygurl (@thebollygurl) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:34pm PST

Smriti also shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram:

Mehendi 💛 . Outfit courtesy @kalkifashion A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on Nov 22, 2017 at 11:41am PST

Among the TV stars who made to the bash included Karanvir Bohra and Radhika Madan. As Smriti posted images and videos from their wedding celebrations, Radhika’s dance performance at the couple’s sangeet ceremony stood out.

The wedding season has kick-started in the TV industry with Aashka Goradia and Brent, and Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa getting married on December 3.

