Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput add style to TV actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta’s wedding reception. See pics
As Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta got married, all eyes were on star guests Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput.bollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2017 12:32 IST
TV actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta held a grand wedding reception on Thursday, after tying the knot at a private ceremony the same day. Bollywood celebs Shahid Kapoor, along with wife Mira, Dia Mirza and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan attended the bash, along with other television stars.
Shahid, wearing a black bandhgala, looked regal as he attended the wedding with wife Mira who looked beautiful as always in a silver and blue ensemble.
Smriti and Gautam met on the sets of their show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, where they played a couple, but remained friends while working on the show. It was only after the show went off air that the couple began sharing quality time and Gautam proposed his lady love earlier this year in filmy style, reports Indian Express.
The couple reportedly plans to go to Europe or Maldives for honeymoon, according to an NDTV report.
Here are some pics from the star-studded wedding reception:
Checkout pictures and videos from the wedding:
Miss to Mrs .. Vivah Sampann hua.. Share your best wishes for lovely couple.. @smriti_khanna @mistergautam @tellychats : #smritikhanna #weds #GautamGupta #smritiwedsgautam #televisions #stars #meriaashiquitumsehi #colorstv #lovestory #sincethen #tillnow #congratulations #manandwife #pinkbride #enjoying #ceremonies #follow #tellychats
Congratulations to this cute couple 💕💕 @mistergautam @smriti_khanna . . #celebstyle#celebritystyle#celebfam#instyle#stylefile#bombay#weddingdress#wedding#affair#coupleofinstagram#smritikhanna#gautamgupta#weddingnight#celebrity#actress#actor#google#starstruck#entertainment#news#celebrity#entertainment#news#gossipgirl#gossip#blogger#uncensored#uncut#mumbai
Smriti also shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram:
Among the TV stars who made to the bash included Karanvir Bohra and Radhika Madan. As Smriti posted images and videos from their wedding celebrations, Radhika’s dance performance at the couple’s sangeet ceremony stood out.
The wedding season has kick-started in the TV industry with Aashka Goradia and Brent, and Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa getting married on December 3.
Follow @htshowbiz for more