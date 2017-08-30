Sleeper hit Bareilly Ki Barfi proves content-driven cinema always does well

Bareilly Ki Barfi has turned out to be a winner at the box office. This film has garnered appreciation from both critics and audience.

The film’s star cast boasts of veteran actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa and lead actors like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurana and Kriti Sanon who have been known to deliver power-packed performances.

Produced by Junglee Pictures & BR Studios, this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial, which is set in the heartland, provides an authentic vibe as the quirky characters of Bitti, Chirag and Pritam have clicked with the masses in a big way.

“Junglee Pictures who have delivered successful films like who Talvar and Dil Dhadakne Do earlier have tasted success once again with their latest release, Bareilly KiBarfi,” a co-production with BR Studios.

The film which has been made on a lean budget has done excellent business and showed once again that content driven cinema performs well.

The film has crossed Rs 20 crore mark successfully and the total collections stand at Rs 23.92 crores.

With just a handful of films being successful so far in the current year, Junglee Pictures have proved their mantle once again in delivering content oriented cinema - which they have been instrumental in identifying and developing since the last few years.

The studio actively engages in the process of development of stories which is noticeable in the success of their movies.

The film is a collaborative effort between director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain.

