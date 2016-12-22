 Sunny Leone sizzles in Laila Main Laila from Raees | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Sunny Leone sizzles in Laila Main Laila from Raees

bollywood Updated: Dec 22, 2016 11:50 IST
Hindustan Times
Sunny Leone reprises Zeenat Aman’s iconic song Laila O Laila from Qurbani for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees.

After teasing fans with snippets and pictures from the song, Sunny Leone finally shared her song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, Laila Main Laila.

Laila Main Laila is the reprised version of the 1980 chartbuster Laila O Laila from Qurbani . While Javed Akhtar has written the added lyrics for the song, Pawni Pandey has lent her voice for the new song.

The scintillating song from Raees has finally been unveiled and it is Sunny Leone who sets the stage ablaze. The song showcases some breathtaking moves by Sunny.

Laila Main Laila also showcases an intense Shah Rukh sharing steamy chemistry with Sunny.

Raees also features Mahira Khan, playing the love interest of SRK aka Raees, a Gujarat-based entrepreneur bootlegger.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees is all set for release January 26, 2017.

Watch the original here:

