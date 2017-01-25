There’s nothing shocking about celebrity arranged marriages: Neil Nitin Mukesh

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who met his fiancée Rukmini Sahay through his parents, feels that people shouldn’t be shocked if a celebrity opts for an arranged marriage.

“There’s nothing shocking about it. Sometimes we overlook things, which our parents don’t and it’s coming together of two families. And when you look into detailing, it makes more sense. It’s a strong foundation,” says Neil, who will tie the knot with Rukmini in Udaipur next month.

His wedding reports got mixed reactions from his fans on social media. “People would often come up to me surprised, ‘Neil you are having an arranged marriage!’ Initially, I got defensive but now I just laugh it off,” he explains. For the actor, choosing a life partner has got nothing to do with what his fans expect from him. “I love the idea of fans thinking about their actors to have a fairytale life, which is beautiful. But somewhere for me, I have made sure that I draw a line between my personal and professional life,” he says.

Is he worried about Rukmini getting intimidated by his celebrity status? “She was slightly concerned initially about the whole ‘actor thing’, but when she met me, she was very comfortable. Right now she is meeting my friends and family. It will take her time to get used to the industry we belong to. I am sure that they (industry people) will make her feel extremely welcomed and warm. Whoever has met her has loved her and she has liked them too. It’s like meeting new friends and bonding with them,” he adds.

