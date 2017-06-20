 Tubelight child actor from Arunachal Pradesh asked if this is his first time in India | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Tubelight child actor from Arunachal Pradesh asked if this is his first time in India

Matin Rey Tangu, the child actor from Salman Khan’s Tubelight, was asked by a reporter at a recent event if it was his first time in India. Matin lives in Arunachal Pradesh.

TubelightMovie Updated: Jun 20, 2017 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Matin Rey Tangu
Matin Rey Tangu during the promotion of film Tubelight.(IANS)

Salman Khan’s co-star from Tubelight, eight-year-old Matin Rey Tangu, was recently asked an inappropriate question at a press event for the film. However, even as a kid, Matin could give a befitting reply.

Salman Khan with child actor Matin Rey Tangu during the promotion of film- Tubelight. (PTI)

A reporter asked Matin if this was his first time in India. Now Matin, visibly confused as to why he was subjected to the question as he is a resident of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, asked the reporter to repeat the question twice.

Then Salman takes it on him to explain to Matin that the reporter is asking him if he has come to India for the first time. Matin finally replies, “Hum India par hi mein rehta hai toh India par aega hi kaise? (I live in India, how will I visit India?)”

The crowd could then be heard cheering for Matin and his witty reply.

Tubelight is the story of a man who wants his brother to return from the 1962 Sino-Indian war. It also stars Chinese star Zhu Zhu, who is making her Bollywood debut.

Main aur mera matin #Tubelight @TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Tubelight hits theatres this Friday.

