President consents, bankruptcy code changes to make it difficult for promoters to re-acquire their firms

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday approved the ordinance for amending the bankruptcy code, which will make it difficult for insolvent promoters to acquire stressed companies.

This came a day after the Cabinet referred the ordinance to the President for his assent. Top sources in the government said that the ordinance makes it difficult for promoters trying to re-acquire their stressed companies, by putting stringent guidelines for an applicant to qualify.

While wilful defaulters and un-discharged insolvent are disqualified, loan defaulters with NPAs for more than a year are also not eligible. Any antecedent of corporate fraud or contravention of the companies act will also disqualify a bidder for a stressed asset.

While government officials said that the amendment should not be seen as a blanket ban on promoters of companies who have been on banks’ non-performing account (NPA) list, insolvency experts disagreed.

“There are legal challenges to the amendments. It bans bona fide defaulters. There could also be foreign investors, so how do we decide their qualification for acquiring stressed assets,” said insolvency expert Sumant Batra.

The IBC became operational in December last year and provides a time-bound, monitored resolution to insolvency of a company. Over 300 cases are already being monitored by the National Company Law Tribunal under this Code.

IBC does not specify the buyers that can bid for stressed assets of companies that are undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, though guidelines for due diligence while choosing a buyer were recently issued by the government. This has triggered concern that promoters could reacquire their companies at a discount once the lenders decide to sacrifice a part of the money they are owed.

“So there is the need to amend the law to ensure only deserving candidates are allowed to bid for stressed assets under the corporate resolution process,” said a second official.

The code was strengthened on November 8 to streamline the due diligence process while choosing a buyer of stressed assets.

Credibility, financial strength, experience and track record are some of the factors that will be considered by the committee of creditors in disposing of a stressed asset that is up for sale.

But concerns remain.

As several suitors have lined for picking up stressed assets in the steel sector, promoters fearing eviction from their own companies are also reportedly gearing up to reacquire their companies.

“It will be a setback to the credible IBC process if the existing promoter re-acquired the asset with a haircut without Right to Recompense to Banks. The government must closely monitor the proceedings of NCLT,” said Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of the JSW Group. Jindal’s company has expressed interest in picking up stressed steel assets.

This amendment is part of an effort spearheaded by the ministry of corporate affairs and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India to strengthen the IBC.

“The code is just a year old. So there is scope for improvement, and we will realise it as we go ahead..,” said the third official.

Indians banks are saddled with toxic assets worth a mammoth Rs 10 trillion, choking their lending ability.

The first batch of 12 large defaulters were referred to their creditors by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in June 2017 under the IBC for bankruptcy proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal. These 12 defaulters account for 25% of the total NPAs of banks.