Trump’s immigration ban: Apple’s Tim Cook considers legal action

After Microsoft and Google’s Sundar Pichai, it’s now Apple CEO Tim Cook’s turn to challenge the immigration ban put forth by US President Donald Trump.

According to a report in WSJ, the Apple CEO told the Journal that hundreds of the company’s employees have been affected by Trump’s executive order on immigration, and that Apple was considering taking legal action.

Cook also said the company would be supporting employee fundraising efforts for organisations providing relief to refugees.

Cook said he hopes that the White House can be persuaded to rescind the order, but that the company may resort to courts if the situation doesn’t change.

The Apple CEO said he has been in talks with senior officials at the White House to resolve the situation.

“More than any country in the world, this country is strong because of our immigrant background and our capacity and ability as people to welcome people from all kinds of backgrounds. That’s what makes us special,” Cook was quoted as saying. “We ought to pause and really think deeply through that.”

While Cook did not specify the White House contacts, Trump told the Apple CEO and other tech leaders back in December that they could call him personally.

Meanwhile, the Apple CEO also said that he had received numerous “heart-wrenching” emails from Apple employees affected by the travel ban.

Currently, Apple is not the only tech company considering legal action against the executive order banning immigration from seven countries where Muslims are in the majority. Microsoft, Amazon and Expedia are filing court declarations in support of a lawsuit filed by the Washington state attorney general to have the order rescinded, and other tech leaders have expressed their dismay at Trump’s action.

Google has created its largest ever crisis fund to help with legal battles for those affected by the ban, while Netflix CEO Reed Hasting called the order ‘so un-American it pains us all.’

