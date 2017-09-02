11-year old gang-raped in Gwalior; mother, brothers held hostage at gunpoint

Five men allegedly gang-raped an 11-year-old girl after holding her mother and two brothers hostage at gunpoint in Gwalior, police said on Saturday, the second such incident in a month in the Madhya Pradesh district.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday in the Bicholi area but was reported only on Friday, said Gwalior superintendent of police Dr Ashish, who uses only his first name.

Police said three accused have been identified and an FIR has been registered against them. All the accused belong to the same village where the victim’s family lives in a shanty.

The officer said the family delayed informing the police as they wanted to settle the matter through the panchayat, but failed. “We are going to nab the culprits,” he added.

The family, however, denied any delay in filing the report and alleged that the police were intitally doubted veracity of the incident.

On the night of the incident, the girls’s father had gone to work in Murar, a nearby town.

She said at around 1 am five armed men barged into their room and threatened her two sons with pistols before taking the girl outside and raping her.

“We cried throughout the night, out of fear and shame and sat huddled in our room. In the morning, we informed the Bicholi police,” the mother told the media,

She said that she could not raise an alarm as the miscreants were armed and would have harmed her sons. “What could I do alone against five armed men?”

Soon after the incident, the police team and forensic rushed to scene, but initially they allegedly tried to hushed up the matter, she added.

In the earlier incident, a 17-year old girl was gang-raped in Mahelgaon area.

Madhya Pradesh tops the country in the number of rapes with 4,391 (12.7 per cent) of the 34,651 cases reported in the country in 2015, according to the latest data available from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The state is second in rape of minors with 1586 (14.61) of the 10,854 incidents recorded in the country the same year.

Data presented in the state assembly earlier this year showed that eleven women were raped every day and six gang-raped every week in Madhya Pradesh in 106. More than half of these victims were minors, the data shows.