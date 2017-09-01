 UP Board plans to include chapter on RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya in textbooks | cities | Hindustan Times
UP Board plans to include chapter on RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya in textbooks

The BJP and the state government are celebrating Upadhyaya’s birth centenary year by organising programmes to propagate his ideology.

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2017 23:35 IST
Kenneth John
The Yogi government is in the process of including the life, work and ideology of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya in civics syllabus from classes 9 onwards of the UP Board.
If all goes as per plans, UP Board students of class 9 onwards will have a chapter on RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya from the next academic session.

As per reports, the Yogi government is in the process of including the life, work and ideology of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya in civics syllabus from classes 9 onwards of the UP Board.

As per board officials, discussions on the proposal were held a few days back by members of the committee comprising officials of the education department as well as experts. The same could be included in syllabus after the approval of the state government.

Talking to the Hindustan Times, UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava confirmed that discussions had been held by members of the committee constituted to look into the issue. “All I can say is that the proposal is under consideration,” she added.

The BJP and the state government are celebrating Upadhyaya’s birth centenary year by organising programmes to propagate his ideology. Recently, the Centre had also approved a proposal of the Yogi Adityanath government for renaming the Mughalsarai railway station after Upadhyaya, who was found dead at the station in 1968. He was just 51 then.

