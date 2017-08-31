Ambati Rayudu involved in a scuffle, India cricketer was ‘guilty’ of rash driving

Ambati Rayudu is known to lose his temper once in a while and a similar thing took place on Thursday when the cricketer lost his cool and quite literally fought with some senior citizens in Hyderabad. (India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI live blog) (Live scorecard)

The 31-year-old was travelling in his sports utility vehicle (SUV) when he got into an argument with some morning walking senior citizens, who alleged that Rayudu was rash driving.

The right-handed batsman, who has played 34 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and six Twenty20 Internationals for India, got out of his car, abused and man-handled a man before getting back in his car again.

#WATCH: Cricketer Ambati Rayudu seen in scuffle with a man allegedly after argument over rash driving in Hyderabad (Unverified video source) pic.twitter.com/r1pdq5Lh9g — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017

The middle-order batsman has received quite a lot of flak for his recent burst of anger.

He is also infamous for getting into an on-field argument with spinner Harbhajan Singh while playing for Mumbai Indians against Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League last year.

Ambati Rayudu is due to play in the Duleep Trophy for India Red in September.