 Andre Russell banned for one year over doping whereabouts violation | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 31, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Andre Russell banned for one year over doping whereabouts violation

Andre Russell, West Indies World T20 winner, was revealed to have committed the doping violation 11 months ago after registering three filing failures in 2015

cricket Updated: Jan 31, 2017 23:46 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Andre Russell

West Indies’s Andre Russell helped the West Indies win their second World T20 title in 2016(AFP)

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.

The two-times World T20 winner was revealed to have committed the violation 11 months ago after registering three filing failures in 2015. That constitutes a failed drugs test under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

“Mr Russell was found guilty of a doping violation,” Hugh Faulkner, chairman of the independent anti-doping tribunal that handed out the punishment, said in a statement.

The 28-year-old Jamaican, who helped the West Indies win their second World T20 title in 2016, will be banned for a year from January 31.

WADA rules state that athletes across all sports must inform their local anti-doping agencies where they will be for at least one hour each day to facilitate drug tests.

tags

more from cricket

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you