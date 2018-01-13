ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, India vs Australia, live score

India have tasted success in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup thrice over the past eighteen years and will start this year’s iteration of the competition as one of the favourites. The expectation is that this year’s side, who are coached by Indian cricketing great Rahul Dravid, will go the distance and claim the crown for the fourth time. However, they begin their campaign with a stiff test against the Australia U-19 cricket team, who are also three-time winners of the tournament and who won the inaugural edition of the competition in 1988. Get live score of India vs Australia, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, here.

If you are unable to see the full score of India vs Australia, click here.