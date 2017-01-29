India U-19 cricket team trainer Rajesh Sawant found dead in hotel room

Tragedy struck the India under-19 team as their trainer Rajesh Sawant was found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The team will play their first one-day game against the visiting England team at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The team had a practice session in the morning.

“We are shocked by the tragedy. Rajesh did not come to the stadium with the team and when he didn’t respond to repeated phone calls, the security officer and team’s liaison officer went back to the hotel and opened the room with the spare key. He had suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was discovered lying in sleeping position in his bed,” said senior BCCI official Ratnakar Shetty. Who was at the Bombay Hospital where Sawant was rushed by the hotel and team staff.

Sawant had been with the Rest of India team for the Irani Cup match last week. He had attended the under-19 team’s training session on Saturday.

A fast bowler during his playing days, he was part of the BCA Mafatlal bowling scheme in the early 90s and played for the IDBI Bank team in Mumbai local cricket.