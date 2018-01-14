Live cricket score, Australia vs England 1st ODI, Melbourne: AUS 248/5

Aaron Finch scored a ton as Australia cricket team steamed towards a big total in the first ODI against England cricket team in Melbourne on Sunday. England were thrashed 4-0 in the five-Test Ashes series by Australia cricket team but have had better results in the 50-over format. They have a better record than any other team since the last World Cup winning 34 of 53 matches. England are the only team since the World Cup with a strike rate above a run a ball (6.3 per over), have scored the most totals in excess of 300 (24) and two of more than 400 while their batsmen have hit more fours and sixes than any other team. The MCG pitch, subject to much criticism after the Boxing Day Test, should have plenty of runs. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, 1st ODI here. (INDIA vs AUSTRALIA U-19 WORLD CUP LIVE)

If you are unable to get the full scorecard of AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI, then click here.