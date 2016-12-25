Mohammed Shami faces fire over wife’s dress in couple’s photo

India pace spearhead Mohammed Shami became the latest victim of misplaced social media outrage after a photograph with his wife posted on Facebook led to nasty comments. (Follow Australia vs Pakistan, MCG Test live cricket score)

Mohammed Shami may have foxed batsmen with control and mastery of swing but was left to fend off shocking criticism for posting a picture of his wife in a sleeveless dress. Most of them demanded Shami ensure that his wife, Hasin Jahan, was not seen without wearing a hijab. (Read: Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses rift with MS Dhoni)

Mohammed Shami, currently undergoing rehabilitation for right knee soreness after missing the last two Tests against England, had posted the photograph on December 23.

Former India batsman, Mohammad Kaif, was among those who sprang to Shami’s defence, slamming those posting offensive comments.

The comments are really really Shameful.

Support Mohammed Shami fully.

There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails. pic.twitter.com/dRJO5WfOgU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2016

Tennis champion Sania Mirza, the world No 1 women’s doubles player, had faced attacks over her religion. In 2005, a cleric issued a fatwa (edict), ordering the then 18-year-old to stop wearing ‘indecent’ clothes and instead be covered from head-to-toe while playing.