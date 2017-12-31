Ranji Trophy final, Delhi vs Vidarbha, live cricket score, Day 3: VID take lead, DEL struggle

A hat-trick by Rajneesh Gurbani and solid knocks from skipper Faiz Fazal and veteran Wasim Jaffer have put Vidarbha in a commanding position against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy final at Indore’s Holkar stadium. Jaffer remained unbeaten on 61 at stumps. The 39-year-old batsman, eyeing his 53rd first-class century, will be key if Vidarbha are to take a healthy first-innings lead. On the other hand, Delhi will hope their fast bowlers strike early on Day 3. Get live cricket score of Ranji Trophy final, Delhi vs Vidarbha, Day 3 here.

11:35 hrs IST: That’s the end of the first session. Just what the doctor ordered as far as Vidarbha are concerned. They are 41 runs ahead. Wasim Jaffer was handed an extra life in the very first over of the day when Kunal Chandela dropped Vidarbha’s No. 3 at second slip off Navdeep Saini’s bowling.

The Delhi fast bowler continued to bowl well and finally got a wicket (Akshay Wakhare) in the 74th over. The right-handed batsman looked to cut a length ball, outside off, but instead edged it straight to the wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Wakhare scored 17.

Jaffer, who looked set to get a big one, fell (LBW) to Saini for 78 – leaving Vidarbha struggling at 246/6. But Aditya Sarwate and wicket-keeper batsman Akshay Wadkar kept piling on the runs and helped Vidarbha go past Delhi’s first innings total of 295. Delhi’s misery continued when former captain Gautam Gambhir dropped Sarwate at first slip in the 95th over. In the meantime, Sarwate reached his half-century (off just 62 balls). It’s an innings that has put the first-time finalists on course for a healthy lead.

Latest Scores: Vidarbha 336/6 at lunch on Day 2 (Jaffer 78, Sarwate 50*, Saini 3/101) lead Delhi (295) by 41 runs

10:51 hrs IST: Vidarbha have now taken the lead. From this point on, every run that they make on this pitch, which looks result-oriented, will hurt Delhi big time.

10:42 hrs IST: Solid partnership building between Sarwate and Wadkar. Both have shown intent. Vidarbha inching closer to the lead. It’s a big final. Even a 30-run lead will be enough here. It looks a result-oriented wicket but if the match ends in a draw, those 30 runs will come to haunt Delhi. Jaffer’s innings held the key. As they say, experience counts! And that’s what Vidarbha needed at this stage. Unfortunately for Delhi, Saini has walked off the field. Not good signs for Delhi. They badly need him at this stage.

Latest Scores: Vidarbha 289/6 (Jaffer 78, Saini 3/101) trail by 6 vs Delhi 295

10:05 hrs IST: Navdeep Saini, you beauty! Gets the big wicket of Wasim Jaffer for 78. Big blow for Vidarbha. Very slim chances that they’ll get a first innings lead. Tail-enders will have to bat out of their skin to get past 295. Throughout this game, the morning session has been very crucial. Vidarbha were living dangerously (a bit). The second new ball is due in an over. Will be a challenge to survive against the likes of Saini, Akash Sudan and Kulwant Khejroliya. This is turning out to be a great final. Aditya Sarwate and Akshay Wadkar at the crease.

Latest scores: Vidarbha 252/6 (Jaffer 78, Saini 3/81) trail by 43 vs Delhi 295

09:33 AM IST: Not the kind of start Delhi would’ve hoped for. Kunal Chandela dropped the in-form Wasim Jaffer at second slip in the very first over of the day. Bowler Navdeep Saini was furious (and he should be). How costly will that prove to be? He has been handed an extra life and will look to make the most of it.

Two boundaries for Jaffer and one for Akshay Wakhare so far in the session. Get a feeling Vidarbha will easily go past Delhi’s total of 295. Still a lot in the pitch for fast bowlers. It’s all about bowling in the right areas.

Latest Scores: Vidarbha 225/4 (Jaffer 74*, Sudan 2/53) vs Delhi 295 (Shorey 145, Gurbani 6/59)

On Day 2, Delhi, resuming on 271 for six, were rocked by in-form seamer Gurbani. He took took four wickets in seven balls as Rishabh Pant’s team was bowled out for 295. The fast bowler finished with figures of 6/59, his fifth five-wicket haul on the trot. He also became only the second bowler after B Kalyanasundaram (for Tamil Nadu against Bombay in 1972/73 in Chennai) to take a hat-trick in a Ranji Trophy final.

In reply to Delhi’s modest total, Fazal and Sanjay Ramaswamy put on a 96-run opening partnership before both fell in quick succession.

Jaffer then held one end together and brought up his third half-century of the season.