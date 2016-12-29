Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to get engaged? Bachchans, Ambani add to build-up

In the last couple of years, there have been plenty of news regarding the hot and cold relationship between Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. If reports are to be believed, the duo could be finally giving their partnership a solid endorsement. Very soon.

According to reports, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are holidaying in Uttarakhand, might get engaged on January 1, 2017. They are spending some quality time at the well-known Ananda resort.

Merry Christmas everyone 🌲🌲. Have a good day 👍😊 A photo posted by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:11am PST

The presence of Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya and Anil Ambani has only fuelled speculation that Kohli and Anushka may get engaged. Security around the hotel has been beefed up, Narendranagar Police station in-charge, Mohammad Akram said.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen at an ashram in Haridwar. The duo is seen with their spiritual guru, Anant Maharaj (HT photo)

The duo has been seen seeking divine blessings. They were at an ashram in Haridwar and have spent some quality time together at a well know spa near Rishikesh. Anushka has her roots in Dehradun where her grandmother Urmila Sharma still lives.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during an IPL match (PTI)

Ultimately, it's all about cherishing the simple things in life that truly bring peace 😇🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/nQN6GODZuj — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 27, 2016

Anushka, who like Virat Kohli, never denied her relationship with the Indian Test captain, seems to be enjoying her break from films.

Kohli is not back to international cricket until at least January second week. The first ODI against England is scheduled in Pune from January 15.

Kohli has enjoyed a magnificent 2016 as India’s Test captain. The team did not lose a single Test while the right-hander smashed 1,235 runs at an average of close to 70 with three double centuries.

In the IPL, he managed a record 973 runs in one edition with four centuries.