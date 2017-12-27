 Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan at Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s reception in Mumbai: See video | cricket | Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan at Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s reception in Mumbai: See video

Virat Kohli celebrated his recent wedding to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma with a lavish star-studded reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. See video here

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2017 20:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. (PTI)

India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrated their recent nuptials with a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. The famous couple tied the knot at a resort in Tuscany, Italy earlier in December. After hosting their first reception in Delhi, the high-profile couple held a second reception attended by stars from both the sporting world and the film world on Tuesday.

The reception was attended by many of Virat Kohli’s India team-mates and legends of the game. It’s a short-lived honeymoon for Kohli though, who will fly off to South Africa this week for India’s upcoming tour. Kohli will captain the side for the three-match Test series which starts in Cape Town on January 5, 2018.

