Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan at Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s reception in Mumbai: See video

India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrated their recent nuptials with a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. The famous couple tied the knot at a resort in Tuscany, Italy earlier in December. After hosting their first reception in Delhi, the high-profile couple held a second reception attended by stars from both the sporting world and the film world on Tuesday.

The reception was attended by many of Virat Kohli’s India team-mates and legends of the game. It’s a short-lived honeymoon for Kohli though, who will fly off to South Africa this week for India’s upcoming tour. Kohli will captain the side for the three-match Test series which starts in Cape Town on January 5, 2018.