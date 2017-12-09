Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding confirmed, venue a heritage resort in Tuscany

It is pretty much confirmed India’s marriage of the year, between cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, will be solemnised in Italy.

It is learnt a heritage property within a resort in Tuscany is being decked up for the grand location wedding, which is likely to take place next week.

Sources in Italy claim a high security corridor has been thrown around the resort with entry strictly restricted to guests with invitation. Arrangements for a typically Punjabi wedding are reportedly being made by the wedding planner, the sources said.

Professional bhangra dancers were seen entering the resort. The beats of drums and dhol-nagare came from the venue.

Sources claim the plan is to have the wedding in the day with a party to be thrown in the evening.

What is pretty much confirmed is that Virat Kohli has organised a grand reception in Mumbai on December 26, two days after the final game of the Sri Lanka tour, the third Twenty20 tie, is played in Mumbai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials, Bollywood celebrities, many from the political fraternity and top personalities from the corporate world have been reportedly invited to the reception.

The Indian team is due to leave for South Africa from Mumbai past midnight on December 27. The first Test starts in Cape Town on January 5.