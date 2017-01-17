Yuvraj Singh’s return motivates me to make another India comeback: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, who has 711 international wickets, hasn’t yet given up on an India comeback and is aiming for a place in the Champions Trophy (in June) squad, inspired as he is by Yuvraj Singh’s return to the national squad.

Excerpts:

You’ve been spending time with your family in England and India away from the sport. How prepared are you for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, Vijay Hazare Trophy and IPL?

It was a much-needed break. It was relaxing to spend time with the family and bring up my baby girl. As for cricket, I have been practicing in Jalandhar for the past few days and look forward to playing for Punjab in various tournaments and the IPL. The ball is coming out nicely from the hand, so I am feeling refreshed and confident.

While you sat out, didn’t you think about making a comeback, like Yuvraj?

I am focused on making a comeback to the India team. I haven’t given up and want to do well in whatever chances I get in the coming three-four months. I am targeting the Champions Trophy (June, in England). Till then, I need to perform consistently and to my potential. I will be working hard to achieve this target for Punjab and then in the IPL.

Yuvraj too didn’t give up and this series (against England) will be crucial for him. How do you see the comeback at this stage of his career?

Yuvi is a fighter who never gives up easily. To make a comeback, he had to score a lot many runs. He did that, scoring so many runs in Ranji Trophy, including a couple of big knocks. His comeback is inspiring for others too. He has been India’s finest finisher and, knowing his potential, I am sure he will do well against England.

Former cricketers are expected to be at the helm of BCCI and state associations after the Lodha panel recommendations. Will you venture into cricket administration?

Whatever I am is because of the sport. If the BCCI feels I can do something for the game in administration, I will take up the task and offer my services.

You have donned different hats when not playing cricket. Is entering politics on the agenda or would you like to be a coach?

I will be playing cricket for two years. I cannot say anything about politics right now. My focus is on cricket and playing for India again.