15 years of Delhi Metro: The challenges it continues to face

As Delhi Metro becomes one of the largest city transport systems in the world, we take a look at some challenges that its users and managers face.

Mobile network: Despite special fibre cables and antennas on Metro pillars, mobile connectivity continues to be a pain. It is worse when you’re underground.

Safety: In 2016, there were 74 suicide bids which led to 12 deaths. Security officials now look out for visibly anxious commuters and talk it out with them.

Men in women-only coaches: Little seems to have changed when it comes to men expecting to travel in the Pink coach meant for women. Thanks to the women security staff the menace is kept under control.

Dark spots: Parking lots and roads leading to many stations remain poorly lit. Many of these stretches also do not have ‘eyes on street’ with lack of security.

Manspreading: Some do it intentionally, others just don’t get it. Taking relaxation in the metro to the next level is not just the act of manspreading, but also lying down on empty seats.

Last mile: There is acute lack of last-mile connectivity. There are 291 feeder buses while para-transit modes ply as per their free will.

Ticketing system: New automated ticket system may be a good idea, but what about the multiple machines in most of the stations that say “Out of Service”?

Overcrowding: It really irks a commuter when during peak hours even busy corridors like the Blue Line run six coaches. Only eight-coach trains should be run during peak hours to ease overcrowding.

No change: Those disbursing tokens sometimes say they do not have change. It creates unnecessary delay in a commuter’s journey.

Pick-pocketing: Till July alone this year, the CISF had caught 373 pickpockets out of which 329 were women. So, be careful and keep your wallet and phone close to you.

Social media: Commuters miss an official Twitter handle of the Delhi Metro. The metro system lacks a social media forum.

Obstructing doors: Some people are in such hurry that they just won’t let go of a train, even if it means having their bag stuck between the metro doors. Take the next train, please.

Night-time security: The ladies coach system just vanishes during the last few hours. Men joyfully settle in women’s coaches and security staff are rarely found around that time.

Snags: The busy Blue Line has seen some of the worst snags this year resulting in complete chaos.

Extra baggage: The DMRC recently introduced steel gauges to restrict baggage size. You’ll find these baggage loaded travellers at stations like Anand Vihar, New Delhi and Chandni Chowk.