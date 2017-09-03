AAP’s student wing CYSS won’t contest DUSU elections

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), will not contest student union elections in Delhi University this year too.

The CYSS, which was launched by AAP in 2014, contested the DU students’ union (DUSU) polls in 2015 but decided to give it a miss last year.

The students’ wing said they are boycotting the DUSU polls this year as election in the university is only about “money and muscle power” rather than about real issues.

“We are boycotting the DUSU polls. The Lyngdoh Committee recommendations are not strictly followed. There is too much use of money and muscle power by students’ parties. They come in fleets of cars and canvass. This all needs to stop,” Abhash Chandela, said national in-charge of CYSS.

The DUSU polls are scheduled for September 12.

“We cannot fight elections in the existing scenario. We do not believe in the kind of politics that the main parties in DU are doing,” said Chandela.

Chandela said that CYSS will instead fight elections at the college level because there is less interference of outsiders in them unlike the DUSU polls.

“We are fighting college level elections in many colleges,” he said.

AAP’s spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said unless the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations are strictly implemented, it is difficult for CYSS to fight the DUSU polls.

“DUSU polls have become all about giving movie tickets, organising fresher’s parties and not about raising issues. Lyngdoh Committee has set the expenditure per candidate at Rs 5,000 but crores are spent. We do not believe in such ways,” he said.

Sources in CYSS said there was another reason to stay away from the DUSU polls. “We have limited resources and the way DUSU polls are fought, we can neither do that, nor do we want to that. Also, the organization is not as strong in DU so we are first trying to strengthen our presence,” a source said.

The CYSS had contested the DUSU elections in 2015 but could manage to come second in one, third in two and fourth in one, out of the four central panel posts. ABVP had swept the polls that year by winning all four seats.