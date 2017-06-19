CBI at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s house, questions his wife in money laundering case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited the house of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday. This came a few days after a CBI team had visited deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at his house to record his statement in its preliminary enquiry into the ‘Talk to AK’ programme.

On Monday, Satyendar Jain’s wife was examined by the CBI in connection to an alleged money laundering case. CBI spokesperson RK Gaur confirmed the development and added the examination of Jain’s wife was being done to seek clarifications in connection to a preliminary enquiry (PE).

The matter was referred to the CBI by income tax department under the new benami transactions prohibitions act, a law brought in to fight black money.

“It is alleged that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore, when he was a public servant during 2015-16, through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited,” the CBI said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, accused the central government of “vendetta politics”. In tweet the party said: “Central govt of BJP is misusing CBI for its vendetta politics. After Dy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP’s CBI raids on Minister”.

In June, the CBI had questioned Jain with regard to a preliminary enquiry (PE) into accusations of money laundering lodged against him in April. The enquiry was registered to look into allegations that the AAP leader, already battling accusations of nepotism, laundered over Rs 4 crore through a web of shell companies, officials in the Central Bureau of Investigation told HT. A preliminary enquiry is done to ascertain if the accusations merit a probe.

There are three pending preliminary enquiries against the minister. One of the allegations against Jain pertain to the acquisition of agriculture land worth over Rs 27 crore in Delhi by private companies linked with him and misuse of his official position to influence regularisation of illegal colonies in the national capital, CBI officials had earlier said. IT documents suggested that Jain had “ purchased more than 200 bigha” in north and northwest Delhi “in close vicinity of unauthorised colonies in the name of companies controlled by him”.

AAP reaction

The AAP has claimed that the entire case is being hatched by the BJP. It said that the BJP claims two people — Sanjay and Suresh — have been working for Satyendar Jain since 2010. Their allegation is that these two have made hawala transactions with the help of businessmen from Kolkata. However, the party stated that these two men do not exist.

Another claim, the party said, is that these two men connected with a Kolkata businessman regularly. “The BJP claims that between 2010-2016, a number was used to repeatedly connect with the hawala operator in Kolkata. Bit, this number does not exist since 2014. Also, we checked the call records from 2010-14 and during this period not a single call for Kolkata was made.”

The AAP also claimed that four ‘witnesses’ against Jain were false. “These four witnesses have been forced to do so by BJP. Jain asked the I-T department to present the four witnesses before him. One of these, Bablu Pathak was presented before Jain and within 5 minutes Pathak accepted that he was lying and had nothing to do with case.” The party claimed that Jain had asked the I-t department to present the other witnesses, but they rejected in writing.

(With inputs from Azaan Javaid)