Delhi crime report: 72% rapes in 2017 committed by friends, neighbours, relatives

Rapes committed allegedly by strangers in the city in 2017 were the lowest in the last four years, the Delhi Police said on Thursday, while presenting its annual crime report. The police data also showed that the number of rape incidents in the city had declined marginally too.

Of the 2,049 rapes reported till mid-December last year, only 69 or 3.37% were allegedly committed by strangers or people whom the victims did not know, the police figures showed. Last year, 74 or 3.57% of all 2,064 rapes were allegedly committed by strangers.

In an interview last month, police chief Amulya Patnaik, had attributed the decreasing involvement of strangers in rape cases to increased efforts of the police to make the streets and women safer.

On Thursday, Patnaik said the police were focused on “preventive” crimes, particularly those against women, rather than only reacting after a crime has happened.

Friends, neighbours and relatives of rape victims turned out to be main perpetrators of the crime, police said. These three categories of people were allegedly involved in almost 72.27% of all rapes reported in the city last year.

Dependra Pathak, Delhi Police’s chief spokesperson, said rape victims were increasingly coming forward with complaints against their fathers, brothers and other family members. “Protectors are becoming violators, but this trend too will go down once the fear of being prosecuted sets in,” said Pathak.

The police, in a statement on Thursday, also said that “of all rapes reported last year, 508 cases (24.79%) were allegedly committed by men who were either in a live-in relationship with the victim or refused to marry them”.

Even as the number of rape cases dipped by 0.73%, the crack rate improved with success in 92% of all cases, police said. In 2016, the police were able to solve only 86% of all cases. Last year, the police arrested a total of 2,275 persons for rapes, a 10% jump compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, molestation cases too saw a substantial dip of about 19% last year, police figures showed. Compared to 4,035 such cases in 2016, last year 3,273 molestation were reported. Police said they solved 83.26% of these complaints and arrested 3,604 men for the crimes.