Delhi: Free e-rickshaw service started at Lajpat Nagar market

For the convenience of thousands of shoppers that visit Lajpat Nagar Central Market every day, the market association started a free e-rickshaw service from Tuesday.

The service will be available from Lajpat Nagar Metro Station to three important roads — Veer Savarkar Marg, Feroze Gandhi Marg and Shiv Mandir Road — connecting the Central Market from three different sides.

“To help shoppers/visitors identify these free rides, we have placed two boards — at the front and the rear of the e-rickshaws. The signages mention the routes as well. Visitors can avail the services based on their requirement,” said Pankaj Sandhu, secretary, traders’ association, Lajpat Nagar.

From Tuesday, 10 e-rickshaws were started and based on the feedback received from public, the association said it may double the numbers in next 10 days. The association said it hopes to minimise traffic jams in the market with the help of this facility.

“Thousands of people visit this prominent market every day and they all come either through public transport, personal cars or the Metro. Through this initiative, we aim to motivate them from not taking vehicles inside the market,” said Sanjeev Madaan, president of market association.

The association will bear the expenses for the e-rickshaw rides. Each rickshaw owner would be paid ₹800-₹1000 per day and the service will be open from 11am to 9pm. According to shopkeepers, the estimated footfall in market is between 3,000-4,000 per day.

There is a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation parking lot on main road and people now have the option of parking their vehicles there and taking e-rickshaws, Madaan said.

Earlier, the association had taken permission to run the parking lot in the market. In return, the association pays South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ₹15 lakh per month.

The chaos and mismanagement created by the rickshaw and autorickshaw drivers, who often drive on wrong sides and park their vehicles anywhere, will be minimised through this initiative, said Sanjeev Talwar, general secretary, traders’ association.

“But we are facing some resistance from other rickshaw pullers who are not part of this drive in initial phase. We will also request them to co-ordinate with us for making the drive successful,” said Sandhu.

This is first-of-its-kind community-led development programme where the general public (market association) has been made responsible for tackling jam in area, said Prem Shankar Jha, deputy commissioner, remunerative and project cell, SDMC. “They are already running the parking lots in market area successfully and now they have been given the responsibility to minimise traffic chaos through this e-rickshaw facility,” he said.