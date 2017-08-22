Drone or UFO? Police yet to identify over 100 flying objects spotted at Delhi airport

From balloons to flying parasol, to drones and laser lights, pilots landing at the country’s busiest airport in Delhi are having a tough time dealing with distractions while landing or taking off.

Every month, nearly 6-7 cases of pilots getting distracted by different objects are reported from near the airport.

In most of the cases, pilots tell the location in nautical miles because of which the police could not make a breakthrough in any of the over 100 cases reported in the past two years.

Police say usually, flight movement is not stopped when pilots report such sightings. But when the air traffic controller (ATC) feels, they order suspension of flights.

“The pilot gives details of height, altitude and nautical miles and based on that we pinpointed the area over where the plane was flying when laser lights distracted the pilot. In cases of balloon or drone-like objects, the radar does not show anything. Personnel posted at watchtowers have been asked to report if they notice any such object but investigation has hit a dead end. In almost every case, the pilot was five nautical miles away from Delhi, which means the laser light originated from outside the capital,” said a Delhi Police official.

On August 15, CISF personnel posted at a watchtower noticed a balloon. When the team reached, they found that it was 80-90 feet away from the ground.

The police have asked traders not to supply such flashy lights at wedding venues near the airport. They have also asked the Union home ministry to prepare guidelines with a provision of punishment for those selling and buying drones illegally.

Under section 144 CrPC, Delhi Police have presently prohibited the use of laser beams by any individual or group or organizers in areas around the airport.

“Any person, group of persons, organizers, owners, occupiers, employees contravening these orders shall be liable to be punished in accordance with provisions of section 188 of the IPC ,” the official said.