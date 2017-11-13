Firing in Delhi’s Rohini court, undertrial shot dead

An undertrial was shot dead in Rohini court complex in northwest Delhi on Monday morning. The incident happened in the corridor near the canteen area when the undertrial was being taken back from the court, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said the accused was overpowered at the spot and arrested with the weapon. More details are awaited in the case .

Such violence was earlier reported in December in 2015 when a head constable of Delhi Police was killed and three others injured after four assailants opened fire inside a courtroom at Karkardooma Court Complex in east Delhi.

The firing happened when an accused with more than 100 cases against him was being produced at courtroom number 73. Those present in the room, including the judge, had to run for cover as the assailants fired indiscriminately, eyewitnesses had said