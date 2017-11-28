Women safety first: Delhi Police rolls out 100 special buses in the Capital

Does travelling in a a closed AC bus late night post work makes you worry as a woman, about your safety? If yes, then it’s not just the concern of one, but many women in the Capital. “No matter what mode of transport we use, there is always a sense of fear. Like in a bus, we can’t sleep no matter how long is the journey from our office to home,” says Pallavi Singh, a working professional in Delhi.

Women security is certainly on the priority list of security agencies in Delhi. Therefore Delhi Police recently introduced the safety app Himmat, and has also been imparting self-defence training in schools and colleges. And now, Delhi Police has recently introduced 100 private buses, in association with an app, to provide a safe travelling options to Delhi women.

Depender Pathak, Special CP (Traffic), who inaugurated this bus service, said, “Delhi Police has and will continue to make the city safe for women, to live, work and travel within the city. We will continue to partner, in any way possible, with credible organisations in this regard. The app presently has more than 30,000 people travelling everyday, and our association will help boost the use of Himmat app. The idea is to create awareness for safety of women,” said Pathak.

The women helpline number 1091 and informative posters on Sashakti (self-defence) training and other initiatives by Delhi Police are displayed on these buses. Messages on women empowerment and anti-terrorism are also painted on the buses.

“In our buses, 35% users are women. When the buses start, there is a face recognition to ensure that the driver assigned for the job is the one who is driving the bus. Women also find it safer when they get to buy the pass before boarding the bus, and become sure of their safety. We stand for women safety, too, and try to aware people about it. In this case, we are using our buses to spread this message on behalf of the Delhi Police,” says Amit Singh, founder of the app.

