Delhi police probing allegation of harassment, video of men damaging barricades on New Year’s Eve

Delhi Police are investigating a purported video that emerged on Thursday showing a large group of men in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar blocking vehicles, damaging barricades and molesting a woman on New Year’s Eve.

The video allegedly shows the men celebrating near Batra Cinema and grabbing the arm of a woman who was on a bike with a man.

Sources said bystanders reportedly told the police that the men were touching the woman’s shawl and passing comments. Constable Anil Kaushik said that he and other personnel on duty were attacked with stones when they tried to intervene.

Police sources said the woman had left the spot before the constable arrived and no complaint was filed. The veracity of the video couldn’t be authenticated.

“We have accessed the video recording and will use them to identify the men. The investigation is on,” a police officer said.

The video purportedly shows the men climbing the divider on the road, hooting and dancing. They also stop vehicles and ask people to join. One of them is seen pushing the police barricade, dropping it and then jumping on it.

Police said the men even damaged vehicles parked in the vicinity. There are at least four versions of the video uploaded on Youtube. The police have registered a case against unknown persons and have begun the investigation.