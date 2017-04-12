Delhi University undergraduate admissions to begin in April, month ahead of schedule

Delhi University’s undergraduate admission process is likely to start in the third week of April, a month ahead of the regular schedule in order to stop last-minute rush at top colleges.

The online registration form for the undergraduate courses may become available between April 20-25. Though the application process starts a month early, it will last till June like always.

“Online registration process will begin in April third week. There are some dates that are being considered. One of the dates suggested is April 20 but it could be anytime between April 20 and 25,” sources from the admission committee said.

Officials said opening the registration process in advance will give enough time to applicants to complete the process. The university had earlier planned to open registration process by March end but the plan could not work out.

“Board results are announced in May end but students can start filling the application form in advance. It will give them time to upload all documents and once the results are announced they can just fill their marks,” a member of the admission committee said.

Officials said till last year there used to be last-minute rush as there was limited time to fill the registration form. “But now students will have over a month and a half to fill the form. As most would have filled forms earlier so we are hoping there would be no last minute rush,” the member said.

No entrance test

There will be no entrance test for any new undergraduate courses. The university was earlier planning to start entrance test for some courses like Economics and Commerce but the plan has not materialized.

“There will be no entrance test for any new course. Entrance tests will only be conducted for courses for which we were conducting entrance test earlier also,” an official said.

DU conducts entrance tests for courses such as Bachelor of Management Studies, BA (Hons) Business Economics, Bachelor of Business Administration (financial investment analysis).

In 2016, the registration process started on June 2 and ended on June 19.