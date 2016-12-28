Former home secy Anil Baijal to be new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

The central government cleared former Union home secretary Anil Baijal’s name as Delhi’s next lieutenant governor, sources told HT on Wednesday.

The move came five days after former L-G Najeeb Jung’s surprise resignation. Sources said the Centre has sent Jung’s resignation for presidential approval.

A 1969 batch India Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Union Territories cadre, Baijal was removed as Union home secretary when the UPA government assumed power in May, 2004. He superannuated as secretary in the civil aviation ministry in 2006. Later he served on the boards of many corporate entities.

Baijal’s predecessor Jung had several run-ins with the Delhi government with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing the L-G of trying to run the city’s administration by proxy. Baijal will have to navigate complicated jurisdictional issues that arise out of Delhi’s unique position as a union territory acting as the national capital.

Baijal was earlier tipped to replace NN Vohra as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir. But the move fell through following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8 as the law and order situation in the border state deteriorated and the Centre decided against changing the Governor at this juncture.