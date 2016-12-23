Never liked her friends, worst fears come true: Father of Najafgarh Mercedes girl

Anand Kumar, the father of a 17-year-old who was shot dead by her friend on Tuesday night, said he had never liked the company she kept and her death was his worst fears comes true.

“I never liked these friends of my daughter. On Tuesday night, my worst fears came true,” said Kumar,adding that he didn’t know Shubham, the accused, at all. He is, though, familiar with Nitin and Yogesh, witnesses in the case.

His daughter, Simaran Kumar, was found in a pool of blood in a Mercedes car on Tuesday night after she returned from a lunch outing with Shubham and Yogesh.

Shubham, who was in the vehicle at the time, allegedly shot Simaran and then fled the scene. Yogesh, whose Mercedes it was, was on the road talking to Nitin.

Simaran had completed her Class 12 this year from Green Valley International Public School in Deepak Vihar. Ever since, she has been going to a coaching institute in Karol Bagh to prepare for civil services examinations.

The grief-stricken father said Simaran was an animal lover, and was determined to own a pet dog someday. Kumar was against the idea, and the family — consisting of her mother Annu Devi, grandmother Resham Devi and younger brother Yashish — also agreed because Simaran would be very busy to take care of the animal.

However, Simaran finally managed to convince her father to get dog a year ago. She had named him Tuffy.

“My daughter loved animals and she was very close to Tuffy. She took him for walks and never left his side when she was at home. Just like us, Tuffy is also suffering after her death. He is missing Simaran,” said Kumar, who runs a stationary store adjacent to his house.

Tuffy had to be locked up inside the house on Wednesday when the family went to the local hospital where doctors performed an autopsy on Simaran’s body.

“Tuffy just wouldn’t stop barking. The family couldn’t leave him at a neighbour’s house because he was very restless, pacing around and barking madly. He must have realised that something was wrong with Simaran. The tragedy has left Tuffy anxious,” said a neighbour.

The family has been living in Deepak Vihar, Najafgarh, for the last 15 years.