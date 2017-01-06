Now lighters, matchboxes allowed in Metro, women may carry knives too

Lighters and matchboxes are off the restricted items list for Metro travel in Delhi. And women can now carry a small knife for self-protection.

The decision was taken by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which has been left with thousands of these piling up at its depot in Shastri Park, an official of the force said.

Though the items have never been counted, CISF officials said 100-odd lighters and matchboxes are seized on an average daily at present at different stations.

“Apart from one lighter and one matchbox per passenger, we have also allowed passengers to carry tools. We received several requests as labourers travel by metro and carry tools for work,” a CISF official said.

“However, we examine the tools and make an entry in a register so that the passenger can be traced if needed,” he added. It’s a practice followed in the case of passengers of certain faiths who are allowed to carry certain items.

In the case of women allowed to carry a knife of up to 4 inch, the official said the security personnel on frisking and scanning duty has the right to refuse entry if the passenger id seen as a security threat.

An estimated 30 lakh passengers travel every day in Delhi metro, which started functioning around 10 years ago.

Sharp objects like knife and sword, guns and firearms, explosive materials, flammable items, dangerous chemicals and liquor bottles are among the 54 items restricted inside the metro.

“World over it is a practice that only items that can cause mass destruction are not allowed. We carried a review and found that with these items, passengers’ safety is not in danger,” the official added.