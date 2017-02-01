IBPS CWE RRB V: Scores of interview candidates of Officers Scale 1, II and III exams declared

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday issued the scores of candidates shortlisted for interview of CWE RRB V Officers Scale 1, Officers Scale 2 (GBO), Officers Scale 2 (Specialist) and Officers Scale 3 recruitment examination. The scores can be viewed until February 28, 2017.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link for CWE RRBs in the left side of the page

3) Click on Common Written Examination - Regional Rural Banks Phase V

4) Click on the link to view the results of desired examination

5) You will be directed to a new page to log in

6) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

5) Enter the captcha code as seen in the image and click on login to see scores.

Note: Visit IBPS’s official website for regular updates.