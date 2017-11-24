Jackets are passé. This winter, beat the cold with stylish capes

Now that winter is here, its time to add another layer to your outfits. Capes, which stood out as the favourite of celebrities last year, is all set to rule the winter again this season so get hands on the right trends, say experts. Sneha Mehta, founder, Kukoon the Label, and Priya Sachdev Kapur, founder, Rock N Shop, share expert tips on which type of cape one should wear.

* Vibrant rhythmic silk capes: A cape with your Indian outfits will just look out of the box and will make your fashion quotient soar. So let silk capes enrich your wardrobe fashionably before winter overtakes you.

* Animal prints: The animal print winter essentials has a strong game for the season, but covering oneself with the same print looks drab. Going glamorous with shades of soft beige and baby pink instead makes bold statement that won’t fail to make a lasting impression.

* Inhale courage: For those quirky winter parties, wear dramatic capes with your dresses or your pants, and you can be the star of the show. For example, one can go for a deep teal velvet colour with a bold print which combines an impact and a luxury that has a mystery about it.

* Go timeless: For those cold office meetings, where a bomber jacket doesn’t go well, one can always go for sober timeless capes. The simplistic design works great and leaves an understated impact to any event to you choose to wear it on. One can also enhance the timeless glamour by adding bold earrings to your look.

