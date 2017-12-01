Cigarette smokers, switch to vaping. E-cigarette use not harmful, finds research

While the health effects of e-cigarettes use are yet to be fully established, a new study has shown that long-term vaping does not pose serious health risk among adults. The study revealed no evidence of a lung injury amongst even the heaviest e-cigarette users, in the form of physiological, clinical or inflammatory measures. Further, no changes were observed in the blood pressure or heart rate of the young e-cigarette users.

“There was no evidence of health concerns associated with long-term use of e-cigarettes in the relatively young users who did not smoke tobacco,” said Riccardo Polosa, Director at the University of Catania in Italy. For the research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, the team conducted a three-and-a-half-year-long comparative study on a group of daily e-cigarette users aged between 23 and 35 years, and another group of young adults who have never smoked.

The researchers examined health factors like blood pressure, heart rate, body weight, lung function, respiratory symptoms, exhaled breath nitric oxide (eNO), exhaled carbon monoxide (eCO) and high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) of the lungs in both the groups. “No pathological findings could be identified on HRCT of the lungs and no respiratory symptoms were consistently reported in the e-cigarette users,” Polosa added.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more