Charlie Sheen accused of raping 13-year-old Corey Haim

A former friend of the late child actor Corey Haim has alleged that Charlie Sheen raped Haim on the sets of 1986 movie Lucas, when Sheen was 19 and Haim was just 13.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas,” Dominick Brascia, told the National Enquirer in a report published Wednesday. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him.”

The report claims that this is one of more than a hundred accounts of Sheen’s abuse.

“Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations,” a rep for Sheen told The Hollywood Reporter.

Haim’s name was mentioned in the wake of the recent Harvey Weinstein revelations, where more than 100 women came forward with claims ranging from inappropriate behaviour to rape against the movie mogul. Haim’s co-star from the ‘80s, Corey Feldman, promised to uncover what he called Hollywood’s ‘paedophile ring’.

Sheen (L) and Haim on the set of Lucas.

He has mentioned them having fallen prey to predators in the past. Haim died in 2010 at the age of 38. His adult life was marked by drug abuse, which Feldman believes stemmed from his experiences as a teen actor in Hollywood.

In his 2013 memoir, Feldman wrote about his and Haim’s past as victims of sexual abuse, saying that Haim told him he had “allowed himself to be sodomized”, and “had been tricked into engaging in a painful session of anal sex by a man on the movie set.” The man told Haim that sex between men and boys was normal in Hollywood, saying that ‘all the guys in the entertainment world do it.’ The Enquirer report alleges that Haim was referring to Sheen.

THR also confirmed that the Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into Feldman’s recent claims.

Sheen was the highest paid actors on TV during his stint on Two and a Half Men. In 2015 he publicly announced that he was HIV positive.