Golden Globes after party: Watch Priyanka get little naughty with Sofia Vergara

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the InStyle Golden Globes after party. The two screen stars appeared to help each other adjust their plunging gold gowns as they headed into the party in a cheeky 10-second video.

#GoldenGlobes @sofiavergara A video posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:14am PST

Giggling as they posed for pictures at the party, the Golden girls commanded attention. Displaying their naturally striking features and enviably figures, the two dazzled in matching glittering numbers and statement jewellery. The pair appeared in jovial spirits on the navy carpet as Priyanka couldn’t contain her laughter alongside the Colombian star.

We’re sure the two pals had a ball at the party. But they were joined at the festivities by two equally stunning Indian actresses: Deepika Padukone and Freida Pinto. Watch Deepika work that sunshine dress and Freida down a glass of champagne as they head to the party. Scroll down for the videos.

Work. That. Dress. @DeepikaPadukone 👌✨📸: @marklphoto #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera #GoldenGlobes A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:56pm PST

raising a glass to @FreidaPinto's glam #GoldenGlobes look ✨📸 #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera @marklphoto #GoldenGlobes A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

