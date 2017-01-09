 Golden Globes after party: Watch Priyanka get little naughty with Sofia Vergara | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Golden Globes after party: Watch Priyanka get little naughty with Sofia Vergara

hollywood Updated: Jan 09, 2017 19:41 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actresses Priyanka Chopra (L) and Sofia Vergara attend the 18th Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros Pictures and InStyle at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (AFP)

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the InStyle Golden Globes after party. The two screen stars appeared to help each other adjust their plunging gold gowns as they headed into the party in a cheeky 10-second video.

#GoldenGlobes @sofiavergara

A video posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Giggling as they posed for pictures at the party, the Golden girls commanded attention. Displaying their naturally striking features and enviably figures, the two dazzled in matching glittering numbers and statement jewellery. The pair appeared in jovial spirits on the navy carpet as Priyanka couldn’t contain her laughter alongside the Colombian star.

Read more

We’re sure the two pals had a ball at the party. But they were joined at the festivities by two equally stunning Indian actresses: Deepika Padukone and Freida Pinto. Watch Deepika work that sunshine dress and Freida down a glass of champagne as they head to the party. Scroll down for the videos.

Work. That. Dress. @DeepikaPadukone 👌✨📸: @marklphoto #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera #GoldenGlobes

A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

raising a glass to @FreidaPinto's glam #GoldenGlobes look ✨📸 #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera @marklphoto #GoldenGlobes

A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

Watch other A-listers at their playful best in these videos.

