Oscar nominations: Dev Patel scores, La La Land ties Titanic’s record

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday evening at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre by director Jason Reitman, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, actresses Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson, actor Ken Watanabe, and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.
Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel was nominated for his role in Lion.
The candy-colored love letter to musicals La La Land landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with Titanic and All About Eve for most nominations ever.
La La Land has earned nods for Best Picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.
Watch the announcements here:
Best Actor
Congrats to our Leading Actor nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/CV3WydKBAe— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best Actress
Congrats to our Leading Actress nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/xqacBlntQb— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Best Supporting Actor
Congrats to our Supporting Actor nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/mF0wmYRqF3— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Maheshala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Best Supporting Actress
Congrats to our Supporting Actress nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/lvth7OEgxL— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Best Director
Congrats to our Directing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/g207hRtVgo— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Best Picture
Congrats to our Best Picture nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/jdGd62Efkx— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
La La Land
Hell or High Water
Fences
Manchester by the Sea
Follow @htshowbiz for more