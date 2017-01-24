Oscar nominations: Dev Patel scores, La La Land ties Titanic’s record

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday evening at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre by director Jason Reitman, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, actresses Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson, actor Ken Watanabe, and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.

Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel was nominated for his role in Lion.

The candy-colored love letter to musicals La La Land landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with Titanic and All About Eve for most nominations ever.

La La Land has earned nods for Best Picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

Best Actor

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best Supporting Actor

Maheshala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Best Director

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Best Picture

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

La La Land

Hell or High Water

Fences

Manchester by the Sea

