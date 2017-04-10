Watch the first Thor Ragnarok trailer: A friend from work shows up (it’s the Hulk!)

The first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, the third solo film featuring the God of Thunder is out, and you’re going to have to buckle up for this one.

Set to the classic (and presumably very expensive) tunes of Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song, the trailer boasts of stunning visuals, teases new (and old) characters and ends on a note that will leave fans cheering.

The colourful new world dreamt up by director Taika Waititi has shades of cheesy ‘80s cartoons like He Man and the Masters of the Universe, and Power Rangers. But two things stand out in this short teaser, and neither of them is Loki.

Cate Blanchett’s villain Hela finally seems to be an adversary worthy of the Mighty Thor. After Loki, he had to contend with the very forgettable Malekith in Thor: The Dark World.

But proving true what fans have long expected, the trailer finishes with a tease of a gladiator match between Thor and Hulk, which means that they are going to explore the Planet Hulk storyline from the comics after all.

Thor: Ragnarok is a welcome departure from the norm for the Thor franchise, and has more in common with the quirky Guardians of the Galaxy series than its dark and gloomy predecessor.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson, Cate Blanchett and Jeff Goldblum. It is scheduled for a November 3 release.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more