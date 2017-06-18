India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, highlights: PAK thrash IND by 180 runs, clinch maiden title

Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali picked up three wickets apiece as Pakistan romped home to a 180-run win over India to win the ICC Champions Trophy for the first time. The win was also possible thanks to a magnificent century from Fakhar Zaman and fifties from Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali. With this, Pakistan have become the fourth team to complete the ICC treble. Get full highlights of India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final here. (SCORECARD | STREAMING INFO)

22:18 hrs IST: That brings an end to our coverage. Congratulations Pakistan, well deserved winners. See you next time.

22:17 hrs IST: The Pakistan team are carrying the trophy and they are parading it all around the Oval. This venue will now be symbolic for all of Pakistan’s greatness in cricket.

22:08 hrs IST: Sarfraz Ahmed: After the India match, I said to the boys that the tournament doesn’t finish here. God cricket, positive cricket, and we will win. Thanks to the team management. And look we are here today. Fakhar Zaman is a great impact. Played like a champion batsman. If he plays like this, he will make his country proud. I think all credit goes to my bowlers. Amir today. Hasan Ali throughout the tournament. Imad Wasim. Shadab Khan. All bowlers. This is a young team. Credit to the team management for boosting us well. When we arrived here, we played like we had nothing to lose. My advice is to play like this. No one recognized Pakistan in world cricket, and here we are, the champions. Keep praying for us, Pakistan.”

21:59 hrs IST: Virat Kohli: The way they turned things around, it was amazing. They can upset anyone on their day. I have a smile on my face because I am very proud of the boys. Credit to Pakistan; they outplayed us. They were more intense and more passionate. With the ball, we could have had more wicket-taking opportunities. Sometimes, the opposition does play very well. Even with the ball, they were very aggressive. Hardik played well.

21:55 hrs IST:Hasan Ali is the player of the tournament for his haul of 13 wickets. “I have learnt from the beginning that fitness is important. The tournament was good for me. I hope I continue like this.”

21:48 hrs IST: Azhar Mahmood: He (Hasan Ali) is a young guy and bowls with a big of heart. Every time he runs in, he wants to get a wicket. The attitude is brilliant. He is a match winner for us

21:46 hrs IST: Mickey Arthur: It has been an up and down ride. After the India game, we came back superbly. We knew we were better than that. The whole group came together and kept believing and that was a superb thing. We wanted to be a lot more consistent. It has been a remarkable achievement. We have got a group of young players. We are on the right track, everything is going right at the moment

21:41 hrs IST: Shoaib Malik: It’s very hard to describe (the feeling). I guess the roads will be full (in Pakistan) and they’ll be celebrating even though it is Ramadan. I want to congratulate the Pakistani people. Things like this bring us united

21:38 hrs IST: Sarfraz with his kid and his wife are there to soak in the atmosphere. This is truly one of the best moments in this tournament so far. And this is the second time Sarfraz has achieved success on the big stage against India. In the 2006 U-19 World Cup, he led Pakistan to victory in the final against India.

21:37 hrs IST: Mohammad Amir: At the start, Kohli. Rohit and Shikhar.. they were in great form but I did it. To be honest, it is a teamwork. After the South Africa game, the way we played. That game gave us the momentum.

21:35 hrs IST: Imad Wasim: Nothing gets bigger than this. Seems like we are playing in Pakistan and thanks to all those who supported. I am sure the roads are full in Pakistan, people will be celebrating and I can’t wait to get back. We sat down together after the first game.

21:28 hrs IST: WICKET! Hasan Ali fittingly gets the third wicket and Pakistan have thrashed India by 180 runs to seal the Champions Trophy title. What a performance. What a comeback. This is like the vintage victory of 1992, only this time getting the better of India. Take a bow, Pakistan.

21:23 hrs IST: In the air but safe! Bhuvneshwar miscues the lofted shot but it lands safely at cover.

21:18 hrs IST: What a performance this is from Pakistan. No one would have expected this, especially considering that they are the No.8 side in the world.

21:15 hrs IST: WICKET! Pakistan are one wicket away from the title. Good length ball in the channel outside off, Ashwin wafts at it and the edge is taken by Sarfraz. What a performance.

21:11 hrs IST: WICKET! Jadeja departs and with that India’s hopes! Good length ball outside off, Jadeja goes for the cut and the edge is taken at first slip. Ravindra Jadeja c Babar Azam b Junaid Khan 15 (26).

21:05 hrs IST: WICKET! Tragedy! What a way for Pandya to go. Jadeja taps it to point and Pandya thinks about a single, but Jadeja is not interested and he is run-out. he is furious as he walks off. Hardik Pandya run-out 76 (43), India 152/7.

21:00 hrs IST: Another big six from Pandya. He is playing an absolute blinder. Pakistan are taking this too lightly one feels. Another six and Pandya is closing in on a ton.

20:54 hrs IST: Third six and it is Hardik Pandya’s 2nd fifty in ODIs. This is great hitting and he finishes the over with a crunching cover drive. 23 runs in Shahdab Khan’s sixth over and it has spoiled his figures totally.

20:50 hrs IST: Another massive six. Pandya sizes up on another flighted delivery and deposits it into the stands at deep mid wicket. Next ball, he follows up with another massive six over long on. This is great hitting.

20:46 hrs IST: Pandya gets India past 100. That was a poor ball from Shahdab as India stay afloat in this match. Can Pakistan finish the job?

20:42 hrs IST: Imad wasim is walking off the field. It looks like he has injured his ankle. Over will be completed by the centurion, Fakhar Zaman.

20:41 hrs IST: Pandya and Jadeja, along with Ashwin, are the last recognised batsmen in the Indian team. However, this could be too tall a task even for them.

20:36 hrs IST: WHAM! Shahdab tosses this delivery up, Pandya sizes it up and launches it over long on for a massive six. Some good hits are ensuring that India somehow stay afloat in the contest.

20:33 hrs IST: Brilliant shot from Hardik Pandya. Hasan Ali bangs a short ball on middle stump, Pandya uses the bat as a ramp and periscopes it to the third man fence. Some good shots being played.

20:31 hrs IST: WICKET! Kedar Jadhav horribly mistimes the pull shot and Sarfraz Ahmed runs to shortish cover and takes the catch. The whole Pakistan team roar. Kedar Jadhav c Sarfraz Ahmed b Shahdab Khan 9 (13).

20:29 hrs IST: Pandya cracks a pull shot to deep point. but, advantage Pakistan.

20:26 hrs IST: India bat deep but the situation is such that Pakistan can afford to relax slightly.

20:17 hrs IST: WICKET! Dhoni falls and India are in massive trouble. Short ball and Dhoni pulls it to deep square leg but Imad Wasim dives forward to take the catch. Pakistan are all over India like a rash. MS Dhoni c Imad Wasim b Hasan Ali 4 (16)

20:14 hrs IST: WICKET! Shahdab gets Yuvraj. The teenager forced Sarfraz to take the review and it is a great one. It pitched in line and it broke back in as it hit the pad first, umpire says not out but the review forces him to overturn the decision. Yuvraj Singh LBW Shahdab Khan 22 (31).

20:07 hrs IST: Dhoni has scored just one run in 10 balls. Maybe he is biding his time. These two veterans have a tall task.

20:00 hrs IST: More good news for the Indian sports fans. India have mauled Pakistan 7-1 in the FIH Hockey world League semi-final. So, after Kidambi Srikanth’s win and the hockey win, attention turns to this match.

19:56 hrs IST: Yuvraj greets Mohammad Hafeez with three boundaries as India aim to rebuild. India 47/3 after 10 overs. So far, it is Pakistan’s game but this Indian line-up bat pretty deep. Over in Hockey, India are leading Pakistan 7-1

19:54 hrs IST: WICKET! Amir, you beauty. Good length cross-seamed ball in the zone outside off, Dhawan edges it to the keeper. Shikhar Dhawan 21 (22)

19:51 hrs IST: Over in Hockey, India are 6-0 up against Pakistan. Once again, Pakistan’s hockey team is suffering a thrashing.

19:48 hrs IST: Dhawan slams two boundaries off Junaid Khan and the Indian contingent have found their voice. He now holds the key in this big chase.

19:43 hrs IST: Yuvraj is struggling to rotate the strike. Dhawan needs to take more of the strike if India are to make a move on.

19:38 hrs IST: Short and on middle stump, Yuvraj goes for the pull and gets a top edge that goes to the fine leg fence. Next ball, Junaid beats him with a ball that leaps up from the deck.

19:36 hrs IST: Over in Hockey, India are currently leading Pakistan 4-0. There have been two good news in Indian sports today. Indian fans will be hoping for some more good news.

19:34 hrs IST: Another fine shot from Dhawan. He punches a length ball through the gap at cover for the second boundary in the over. However, the last ball is in the air but it is wide of the point fielder. Excellent spell this from Amir.

19:33 hrs IST: First boundary of the Indian innings. Short ball from Amir and Dhawan pulls it to long leg, one bounce over the ropes. That should settle the nerves.

19:31 hrs IST: Junaid Khan bowls a maiden. But, considering Kohli’s prowess while chasing, this situation is grave for India. Pakistan over the moon.

19:25 hrs IST: WICKET! Massive wicket. The Pakistan fans have gone berserk. Full ball and it holds its line on off stump, Kohli attempts the flick and the leading edge is taken at point. India in massive trouble at 6/2. Virat Kohli c Shadab Khan b Mohammad Amir 5 (9)

19:24 hrs IST: DROPPED! OMG! You cannot drop Kohli. He will make you pay. Hold on, he doesn’t.

19:20 hrs IST: Steady start for Junaid Khan as he concedes just two runs. India 4/1 in two overs.

19:18 hrs IST: Amir beats Kohli with a peach of a delivery that just nips back late outside off. Junaid Khan to start proceedings at the other end.

19:15 hrs IST: Brilliant work from Amir! He gets this delivery to straighten on the middle and leg stump line and Rohit is trapped in front. He is pumped up and Pakistan continue their great work.

19:10 hrs IST: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle. Mohammad Amir will open the bowling. How will India approach this chase?

19:09 hrs IST: Over in Hockey, India are currently leading Pakistan 3-0 in the second quarter.

19:07 hrs IST: The Pakistan team are in the huddle. The batsmen, for once, have done their job. It is now upto the bowlers to deliver. For India, the top order will be tested big time.

18:48 hrs IST: Fakhar Zaman: I got lucky with the no-ball. The experience has been very good. It is a final and versus India, I just enjoyed my evening. I wasn’t feeling well after the practice session yesterday but thanks to the physio I am here. He was me all through the night. I thought I wouldn’t be able to play but he convinced me. There was a bit of swing in the wicket and I was taking my time

18:45 hrs IST: With the innings break happening, hop over to the India vs Pakistan hockey match which is also happening in London. Currently, India are up 1-0 against Pakistan.

18:43 hrs IST: Pakistan have ended up on 338/4, their highest total in the Champions Trophy 2017. What a performance. Pakistan have put themselves in a great position but with India’s power-packed batting line-up, one does not know what a good total will be.

18:39 hrs IST: Hafeez slams yet another six off Bhuvneshwar. The wide yorker is not working. Bhuvi just missed his length there.

18:36 hrs IST: Hafeez gets to his 32nd fifty but Bumrah has overstepped for the second time in this over and third time in the match. Can Pakistan reach 350?

18:29 hrs IST: The fifty-run stand is up between Imad and Wasim. Pakistan should try and get close to 350 now. However, Bhuvneshwar concedes five runs in the 48th over.

18:27 hrs IST: The innings break is fast approaching but the action does not stop. India vs Pakistan hockey is live. Follow live updates here.

18:25 hrs IST: Imad wasim blasts a full ball from Bumrah down the ground as Pakistan make great progress.

18:20 hrs IST: Bhuvneshwar has been taken to the cleaners by Hafeez. He launches a length ball over deep mid wicket for his second six. 11 runs in Bhuvi’s eighth over as Pakistan cross 300.

18:16 hrs IST: 16 runs in Kedar Jadhav’s over. That experiment ends but now, the attention shifts to India vs Pakistan hockey clash. This is a double delight today.

18:14 hrs IST: In the air and just over! Hafeez lofts Kedar Jadhav over long on as Hardik Pandya attempts a reverse cupped catch but it goes over his head.

18:12 hrs IST: Pakistan are not far away from 300. What is important though that Hafeez must stay in the end if they are to reach a total in excess of 300.

18:10 hrs IST: Bumrah misses his line again. On the pads and Hafeez flicks it to the deep square leg fence for a boundary.

18:06 hrs IST: WICKET! Massive blow this. Jadhav floats this delivery up outside off and Azam miscues the lofted shot as Yuvraj Singh takes the catch at widish long off. Babar Azam c Yuvraj Singh b Kedar Jadhav 46 (52).

18:02 hrs IST: Bhuvneshwar has figures of 7-2-20-1. He will bowl his remaining overs in the death as Pakistan continue to march towards 300.

18:00 hrs IST: Great batting from Hafeez. He comes down the track but Bhuvneshwar shortens the length, the batsman adjusts and wallops the pull to deep mid wicket for a boundary.

17:57 hrs IST: Jadeja once again leaks runs as Pakistan score 10 runs in the 41st over. Mohammad Hafeez has started off well with two boundaries.

17:55 hrs IST: 10 overs remain. Pakistan are 247/3. They must get to over 300 and possibly 350 if they have to put India under pressure.

17:53 hrs IST: WICKET! Bhuvneshwar removed Malik. Short ball outside off, Malik slaps it without any timing to deep cover and the catch is taken. Shoaib Malik c Kedar Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 12 (16).

17:48 hrs IST: Kedar Jadhav has come on to bowl but he concedes seven runs in his first over. So far, Pakistan have calmly gone about proceedings and have not been perturbed by the loss of Zaman.

17:40 hrs IST: Only 13 overs remain. Pakistan are 227/2. Azam holds the key now and he gets the over off to a great start with a boundary off Hardik.

17:38 hrs IST: Shoaib Malik gets into the action now. He comes down the track and hammers Jadeja inside out over deep extra cover for a boundary.

17:33 hrs IST: Hardik Pandya has been the pick of the bowlers so far along with Bhuvneshwar. However, he errs in line and bowls short as Azam slams a pull shot to deep mid wicket.

17:32 hrs IST: Attempted yorker from Bumrah but he bowls a full toss on the pads as Azam whips it to the deep square leg.

17:25 hrs IST: WICKET! Great catch by Jadeja. Zaman tries to slice it over backward point but Jadeja runs back and takes a great catch. Ends a fantastic knock from Zaman. Fakhar Zaman c Jadeja b Hardik Pandya 114 (106). Pakistan 200/2 after 33.1 overs.

17:22 hrs IST: Pakistan are 200/1 after 33 overs. The platform is now set for the final onslaught. If Azam gets his timing back, Pakistan can then think of going past 350.

17:19 hrs IST: Zaman is trying to be aggressive after going past 100 but he is mistiming the shot. However, he gets his timing right by launching Ashwin into the stands at deep mid wicket. Shades of Phil Hughes when he played that slog sweep.

17:14 hrs IST: Point to be noted! India might not be too disheartened by Zaman’s 100. In the history of the Champions Trophy, whenever a batsman has scored a 100 in the first innings, the team has lost.

17:12 hrs IST: Second drinks break. This is an excellent exhibition of batting from Fakhar Zaman. Remember this name. Can Pakistan go past 300 or will India strike at regular wickets?

17:09 hrs IST: Brilliant! Sublime! Take a bow, Fakhar Zaman. You are indeed a superstar. Flighted delivery and wide outside off, Zaman reaches out and thwacks the pull to deep square leg. Gets to a hundred off 92 balls. The Pakistan fans go berserk. This has been a great exhibition of batting.

17:05 hrs IST: Babar Azam is struggling to middle the ball. The partnership has reached fifty between Zaman and Azam with the left-hander contributing 40 of them.

17:02 hrs IST: Only one run in the 28th over. Ashwin pulls things back but things are far from ideal for India.

16:56 hrs IST: Should Kedar Jadhav be introduced into the attack? Kohli must try to get Zaman out at least.

16:54 hrs IST: 17 runs in Ashwin’s seventh over. Zaman is on 89*. The off-spinner’s figures currently read 7-0-53-0. Pakistan are 167/1 in 27 overs. A total of over 300 is on the cards.

16:53 hrs IST: Awesome batting from Zaman. He reaches out to a slow delivery and forehands it down the ground for another six. He has really accelerated it.

16:50 hrs IST: Brilliant batting. Jadeja tosses this delivery up and Zaman dances down the track to wallop it to the deep extra cover boundary. Pakistan are 151/1 after 26 overs.

16:48 hrs IST: Crunch! Zaman launches Jadeja over long on for a 96-meter six and next ball, he slaps a short ball to the deep backward point fence. That will get him going after the run-out of Azhar Ali.

16:46 hrs IST: India are pulling things back slowly here. After 25 overs, Pakistan are 134/1.

16:43 hrs IST: Babar Azam is the new batsman. Zaman has to stay calm if he has to build on Pakistan’s great start.

16:41 hrs IST: WICKET! Poor running. Azhar nudges it to mid wicket but the batsman is watching the fielder, but Bumrah dives and Azhar is sent back. Easy run-out and Pakistan lose their first wicket. Azhar Ali run-out 59 (71).

16:39 hrs IST: Appeal for a run-out but Zaman is safe. Good throw from Yuvraj.

16:35 hrs IST: Poor bowling this from Jadeja. Azhar pounces on two short and wide deliveries as Pakistan find the boundary on a regular basis. Pakistan are 125/0 after 22 overs.

16:29 hrs IST: Brilliant stuff from Zaman and Azhar as they bring up their fifties. This is Azhar’s 12th fifty while for Zaman, it is his third consecutive fifty. What a star this left-hander has become.

16:25 hrs IST: Cracking shot from Zaman again. Short and wide outside off from Jadeja, Zaman rocks back and crunches the square cut to the deep point fence.

16:23 hrs IST: Both batsmen are nearing fifties. India are trying to dry up the flow of runs. Pakistan are 103/0 after 19 overs. Not a huge run-rate though but it is decent for a final.

16:18 hrs IST: Fantastic shot from Zaman as he steps down the track and thwacks it to deep mid wicket for a boundary. Pakistan have crossed 100. Virat Kohli might be a bit worried.

16:16 hrs IST: Drinks are on the field. This is a dream start for Pakistan. India, for the first time, are under pressure.

16:11 hrs IST: In the air but safe! Short ball on leg stump, Azhar looks to pull to mid wicket but miscues it totally, one hand came off the bat handle as the ball lands safely. India are 93/0 after 17 overs.

16:09 hrs IST: This is now the highest opening stand for Pakistan in ICC events against India. The previous best was the 84-run stand between Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar in Bangalore in the 1996 World Cup.

16:04 hrs IST: Azhar survives a stifled LBW appeal as Zaman continues to attack the short ball. Good end to the over as Azhar Ali cracks a short and wide delivery to point. Pakistan 86/0 after 15 overs.

16:00 hrs IST: The partnership is moving on at steady pace. Ashwin is not finding either his line or length as Pakistan comfortably tackle him.

15:56 hrs IST: Bumrah continues to leak runs as his figures read 5-0-36-0. Pakistan are 74/0 after 13 overs.

15:52 hrs IST: Great news for badminton fans. Kidambi Srikanth wins the Indonesian Superseries with a 21-11, 21-19 win over Japan’s Kazumasa Saki. Magnificent stuff. Congrats.

15:51 hrs IST: Fine way to end the over. Zaman dances down the track and flicks it to deep mid wicket for a boundary. Pakistan are 69/0 after 12 overs.

15:48 hrs IST: Glorious shot from Zaman as he punches a full ball straight down the ground for another boundary. Pakistan are 63/0 after 11 overs.

15:47 hrs IST: Missed run-out! Azhar Ali nudges it to mid wicket and takes off for a quick single. Rohit Sharma has a shy at the bowler’s end but misses. Azhar would have been a goner.

15:43 hrs IST: Inside-edge but safe! The quicker ball from Ashwin and Zaman hangs back on the crease, he gets an inside edge and it rolls to fine leg. Pakistan are 56/0 after 10 overs.

15:41 hrs IST: Another maiden over from Bhuvneshwar. His figures currently read 5-2-10-0. Azhar Ali brings up the 50-run opening stand with a sweep off Ashwin. India need to break this stand urgently.

15:36 hrs IST: THUMP! First six of the match as Azhar Ali launches Ashwin over long off. This is now a solid opening partnership.

15:35 hrs IST: Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack. Key period this for both Zaman and Azhar. Pakistan have to build on a strong start.

15:32 hrs IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulls things back with a tight over. However, on the second ball, Azhar Ali survived a close chance as the edge fell short of the bowler. Pakistan 38/0 after seven overs.

15:28 hrs IST: This is a confident start from Pakistan’s openers. Azhar Ali clips a full and slow ball on the pads to the deep square leg boundary and India are 36/0 after six overs. In Indonesia, Kidambi Srikanth has won the first game 21-11 in the final.

15:25 hrs IST: Edged and four! India’s bowlers are under pressure. Azhar Ali flashes hard and it races away to the third man boundary. Pakistan are 31/1 after 5.1 overs.

15:24 hrs IST: Zaman once again goes for the attack. He steps down the track and hacks a pull shot to the deep square leg boundary.

15:22 hrs IST: Bhuvi tries the bouncer and Zaman goes for the pull, but the ball clangs the helmet and goes away to the third man boundary for four leg-byes. The left-hander has a weakness for the short ball but he still goes for the shots.

15:20 hrs IST: Two boundaries in the over. First, Zaman courtesy an inside edge and Azhar Ali through a forehand slap down the ground. Pakistan 19/0 after four overs.

15:17 hrs IST: EDGED and TAKEN! India strike or have they? Fakhar Zaman edges an away-swinger from Bumrah to the keeper but he has overstepped. Wasted opportunity for India

15:11 hrs IST: Missed run-out chance! Zaman taps it to short cover and sets off for a quick single, the fielder swoops in and has a shy at the bowler’s end but misses. Zaman would have been a goner.

15:09 hrs IST: Steady start for Bumrah as well. Pakistan not showing any panic. After two overs, they are 3/0.

15:07 hrs IST: Today is father’s day and there has been plenty of posts about how the India vs Pakistan rivalry is like a father-son relationship. Many fans have called India the father of Pakistan.

15:05 hrs IST: Jasprit Bumrah opens the bowling from the other end to Fakhar Zaman. Survives a close LBW appeal first up but the ball was going down leg side.

15:03 hrs IST: Bhuvneshwar does not do a Zaheer Khan of 2003. He begins with a maiden. Some inswing and outswing on offer for Bhuvi.

15:01 hrs IST: Right, the Pakistani openers are out in the middle. Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali are opening the batting while Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts off proceedings with the ball.

14:55 hrs IST: The Indian national anthem is being played first, which will be followed by the national anthem of Pakistan. We are almost nearing action.

14:53 hrs IST: Mohammad Hafeez and Shikhar Dhawan are enjoying a wonderful moment as they laugh and chat . The teams are headed for the national anthems

14:48 hrs IST: For all concerned, the Srikanth final should begin by 3:15 PM while the Hockey match will start at 6:30 PM IST

14:47 hrs IST: Other than the mega-final in cricket, there is also the hockey match between India vs Pakistan in London. Plus, there is also the Indonesian Open final which will feature Kidambi Srikanth. Both will be covered here.

14:39 hrs IST: Here are the playing XIs of both the teams

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

14:32 hrs IST: India win the toss and have opted to bowl versus Pakistan. Ravichandran Ashwin is fit for India and Kohli’s side are unchanged. Mohammad Amir is back for Pakistan, replacing Ruman Raees.

14:23 hrs IST: Just seven minutes to go for the toss. What should be the team’s strategy if they win the toss? Possibly bat first.

14:10 hrs IST: There are some question marks over Ravichandran Ashwin’s fitness. Will he play today? He will be effective against the left-handers, most notably against Fakhar Zaman.

14:06 hrs IST: The Indian team are in the huddle. Whatever one says about experience, this is an India vs Pakistan match and it brings about huge pressure. However, there is no doubt who the fans are supporting. Check this out.

14:02 hrs IST: Pakistan hold a 7-3 advantage over India in finals, but India hold a 8-2 advantage in ICC tournaments. Which stat will be prolonged or broken today?

13:53 hrs IST: For the first time since 1985, India and Pakistan are clashing in the final of a major ODI tournament. Here is a list of all the finals between India vs Pakistan.

13:30 hrs IST: The sun is out at The Oval today, something that will please both Indian and Pakistani fans.

India have been in prolific form in ICC Champions Trophy 2017, barring a shock defeat to Sri Lanka. Kohli’s side has batsmen who are in form and bowlers who have delivered when needed. However, Pakistan, under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed, have come back strongly after their opening defeat and have peaked at the right time. Their win over England in the semi-final shows that they can beat any team on their day. (PREVIEW)

Key players

India’s top order has been in superb form so far, and they will be the key for India once again. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have all been scoring with ease, while Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav come in as solid back-up for the opening trio. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will look to strike early with the ball.

For Pakistan, pacer Mohammad Amir is fit to play again, and will once again be key to their hopes. Fellow fast bowler Hasan Ali has played well after the opening game, and will look to continue his run in the final. The likes of Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman will carry their batting hopes.

Quotes

Neither are we too intimidated nor are we too arrogant about what we are doing. It’s important to maintain the balance of being confident in your own skill and what you are doing as a team - Virat Kohli maintains calm ahead of the big final.

“The way youngsters have performed in this tournament is really encouraging for us, they all have played an important role in bringing Pakistan to the final of this tournament - Sarfraz Ahmed credits his youngsters for the turnaround in England.