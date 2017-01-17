25 children win National Bravery Awards

Twenty five children from different parts of the country have been selected for Indian Council for Child Welfare’s (ICCW) National Bravery Awards to be presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23.

Four of the awards are posthumous.

The Bharat Award has been conferred to 8-year-old Tarh Peju of Arunachal Pradesh, who sacrificed her life in an attempt to save two of her friends from drowning.

Roluahpuii and Lalhriatpuii from Mizoram, and Tushar Verma from Chattisgarh have been given Bapu Gaidhani Award posthumously.

While Roluahpuii saved two girls from drowning at the cost of her own life, Lalhriatpuii sacrificed her life in an effort to save her cousin in a car accident and Tushar Verma lost his life in trying to extinguish a fire in his neighbour’s shed.

The Geeta Chopra Award has been conferred on 18-year-old Tejasweeta Pradhan and 17-year old Shivani Gond of West Bengal who showed immense courage in fearlessly helping the police and the NGO in uncovering an international sex racket leading to the arrest its mastermind here.

The Sanjay Chopra Award has been conferred to 15-year-old Sumit Mamgain of Uttarakhand who displayed outstanding bravery in fighting a leopard to save his cousin.

“These awards were initiated to give due recognition to to the children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and to inspire other children to emulate their example,” ICCW President Gita Siddhartha told IANS.

The selection was made by a high powered committee comprising representatives of various ministries, NGOs as well as office bearers of ICCW.

“Eligible awardees will be granted financial assistance until they complete their schooling,” Siddhartha said, adding that the government has also reserved some seats for them in medical and engineering colleges and polytechnics.