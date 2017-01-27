Architect of India’s supercomputer appointed Nalanda University chancellor

Dr Vijay Bhatkar is the new chancellor of Nalanda University (NU).

President Pranab Mukherjee, in his capacity as Visitor of NU, appointed Dr Bhatkar as the chancellor of Nalanda University with effect from January 25, 2017.

Dr Bhatkar will hold the office for a term of three years from the date of his appointment as provided under Section 11(3) of the Nalanda University Act.

The post had fallen vacant following the resignation of George Yeo on November 25 following the dissolution of the mentor group functioning as the governing body.

One of the acclaimed scientists and IT leaders of India, Bhatkar is best known as the architect of India’s first supercomputer and as the founder executive director of C-DAC, India’s national initiative in supercomputing. He is credited with the creation of several national institutions.

Bhatkar has been a member of the scientific advisory committee to the cabinet of government of India as also of the governing council of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). He has been honoured with Padma Shri and Maharashtra Bhushan awards.

Meanwhile, the Nalanda University has awarded the second contract for construction of non-residential buildings on its sprawling 455-acre permanent campus to Hyderabad-based NCC Limited.