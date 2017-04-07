BJP Bengal chief, others booked for carrying swords

In a surprise move, the Bengal government on Thursday evening registered criminal case against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and others under non-bailable sections of the Arms Act and Indian Penal Code for carrying swords at Ram Navami rallies the day before.

It all happened three hours after chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced at a government programme in Bengal’s Purulia district that she would take legal action against those who brandished weapons at Ram Navami rallies. “I am not going to tolerate any muscle flexing in the name of religion,” she said.

The cases against Ghosh were registered suo motu by the state police at Kharagpur Town, where he is the sitting MLA. In a simultaneous move, the Kolkata Police filed separate cases at Posta, Bhawanipore and Entally police stations.