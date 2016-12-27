Centre’s team in Tamil Nadu today to assess damage caused by cyclone Vardah

An inter-ministerial Central team led by a joint secretary in the home ministry is likely to reach Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by the massive December 12 cyclone Vardah.

Praveen Vashista, joint secretary (LWE) in the home ministry will be accompanied by senior officials of ministries of finance, agriculture, rural development, industries, HRD, health and family welfare, power, road, transport and highways, and water resources, official sources said.

The delegation is expected to visit the affected areas in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

They will assess the damage caused by the cyclone to agriculture, industries, infrastructure and other sectors, and submit its report to the Centre, it said.

On the basis of the report, the Central government will fix the compensation amount and provide financial assistance to the state.

At least 18 people were killed when cyclone Vardah hit Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on December 12.

The cyclone, that triggered strong winds of nearly 100 kph, uprooted hundreds of trees and disrupted power supply lines besides land and air transport, throwing normal life out of gear.

Around 13,000 people had to take shelter in 100 different locations to escape the fury of the cyclone.