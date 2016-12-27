 Centre’s team in Tamil Nadu today to assess damage caused by cyclone Vardah | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 28, 2016-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Centre’s team in Tamil Nadu today to assess damage caused by cyclone Vardah

india Updated: Dec 27, 2016 09:59 IST
PTI, New Delhi
PTI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Cyclone Vardah made landfall in Chennai on Dec 12, uprooting trees, defacing high-rises, smashing cars, disrupting public transport and telecommunication, bringing the metropolitan area to a standstill. (V Srinivasulu / HT file photo)

An inter-ministerial Central team led by a joint secretary in the home ministry is likely to reach Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by the massive December 12 cyclone Vardah.

Praveen Vashista, joint secretary (LWE) in the home ministry will be accompanied by senior officials of ministries of finance, agriculture, rural development, industries, HRD, health and family welfare, power, road, transport and highways, and water resources, official sources said.

The delegation is expected to visit the affected areas in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

They will assess the damage caused by the cyclone to agriculture, industries, infrastructure and other sectors, and submit its report to the Centre, it said.

Read | Cyclone Vardah as it happened

On the basis of the report, the Central government will fix the compensation amount and provide financial assistance to the state.

At least 18 people were killed when cyclone Vardah hit Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on December 12.

The cyclone, that triggered strong winds of nearly 100 kph, uprooted hundreds of trees and disrupted power supply lines besides land and air transport, throwing normal life out of gear.

Around 13,000 people had to take shelter in 100 different locations to escape the fury of the cyclone.

tags

more from india

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<