Counter terrorism: UAE sharing information with India, says envoy

The UAE denounces terrorism and regularly shares information with India in the fight against this global scourge, the Gulf nation’s Ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna said on Tuesday.

“We exchange a lot of information and we have created a mechanism in terms of dissemination of information and exchange of information,” Albanna said in response to a question at a media briefing here.

“We denounce terrorism, we denounce extremism. We work very closely with India, with many different countries in the world, to counter-attack all those organisations that have been listed either by the UN or by some other countries or our own country as terrorist organisation and extremist organisation, and we work together to fight those organisations,” he said.

Albanna also said that his country was fighting against those funding terrorists in neighbouring Qatar.

Earlier this year, led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar for intervening in the internal affairs of these four countries, supporting extremists organisations and hosting leaders of terrorist and extremist organisations.

The UAE is also part of the Saudi-led coalition that is fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

On India-UAE economic ties, Albanna said that his country has committed $75 billion to India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and of this, $1 billion was transferred two months ago.

“Two months ago, all the bylaws of the NIIF agreement have been finalised and the very first $1 billion has been transferred by our sovereign fund (Abu Dhabi Investment Authority),” he stated.